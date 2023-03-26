Carole Almquist of Salem, Oregon, formerly of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away early on March 1, 2023.
Carole was born Sep. 12, 1940, in Silverton, Oregon, to Wilbert and Helen Homann. She attended Silverton High School in Silverton, Oregon, and graduated in 1958.
Carole met her lifelong love and husband, Dave Almquist at Silverton High School. They both attended the University of Oregon after high school graduation. Carole graduated from the University of Oregon with a bachelor's degree in education. She and Dave married on July 14, 1962, and lived in Eugene, Oregon, until they moved to southern Oregon. Carole was a 5th grade teacher in the Phoenix-Talent school district.
She and Dave then moved to Sutherlin, Oregon, in 1972. Carole was a media specialist, librarian and substitute teacher for the Sutherlin School District, until her retirement in 1998. She then moved to Salem, Oregon, in 2002, after Dave’s passing in 1999, where she was currently residing.
Carole was an avid Oregon Duck fan her whole life, she had season tickets to the Duck football games for 35 years. Along with enjoying college sports, Carole continued to support early childhood education through a local SMART reading program in Salem. She continued to support Silverton High School Alumni Association by assisting in organizing the high school reunions. Carole was also an enthusiastic supporter of music and the arts. She attended many symphonies and theater events with family and friends. Carole also enjoyed traveling with many of her friends and family to Europe, Hawaii and numerous beach trips to the Oregon Coast.
While living in Sutherlin she was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, where she served as an organist for several years. Until recently, Carole was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in West Salem, another community where she was embraced. Her faith never wavered nor did her contribution to the Lutheran church.
Carole was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend! She will be greatly missed.
Carole is survived by her two children, Brian Almquist (Kori) of Sherwood, Oregon; Brenda Almquist (Jerome Henry) of Lafayette, Colorado; sister Donna Strom of Tempe, Arizona; two grand-daughters Lindsay Almquist and Madalyn Almquist of Sherwood, Oregon.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church, in Mt. Angel, Oregon. A private interment will be at the Valley View Cemetery in Silverton, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Carole Almquist to Silverton High School Alumni Association, the Humane Society or Oregon Public Broadcasting.
Arrangements made by Unger Funeral Chapel-Silverton.
