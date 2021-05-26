Carolyn Ann Spielman, age 82, passed away Wednesday, April 7th, 2021. She was born November 25th 1938 in Astoria, Oregon to John and Beatrice (Gunter) Cornilsen.
At age 4 the family moved to Roseburg, Oregon. She attended Green School, Benson, Glengary, Roseburg Jr. High and then Roseburg High School, graduating in the class of 1956. After graduation, she worked at PayLess Drugstore in 1958. She then attended Oregon State College in 1958. She transferred to, and attended, Southern Oregon College in Ashland, Oregon from 1959 to 1950.
She met her husband-to-be, Robert Spielman, in 1951. Bob and Carolyn went together in High School and after graduating in 1955, Bob left to join the US Air Force, coming home on leave often. In June of 1960, Bob asked Carolyn to be his wife. They were married June 12th, 1960. Bob had to leave to go back shortly thereafter. They lived in Peru, Indiana, where Bob was stationed at Bunker Hill AFB, (ne Grissom AFB). They resided there until Bob was discharged in 1964, moving back to Roseburg. When Bob was hired on at United Airlines, they moved to San Jose, CA. Two years later, they came back to Roseburg, ending up in Fairview, Oregon and raised their family.
She wanted to finish out her original intent of becoming a journalist in college. She attended Mt. Hood Community College, 1981 to 1983, getting her Associates Degree in Graphics Technology, graduating in 1983 with Honors. Part of this program was photography, another one of her favorite things to do.
Carolyn was many things, a hard worker, church going, steadfast in her love of Jesus Christ and the church, singing in the choir. She had a most beautiful, lovely clear voice. She loved gardening and outdoor activities, camping, going to the coast and hiking. She was an avid reader and love the crossword and jumble puzzles in the newspaper and was always up for playing games with the kids and friends.
The family moved back to Roseburg after one of Carolyns high school reunions in September of 2010. They thought they would go by to see Grampa and Grammas old house that the kids had grown up and played around in the summers. Bob had helped his Mom and Dad build that house 73 years ago, so it was like a trip back in time. The house had been empty for over a year and a half when they looked at it. Bob asked the realty company if he could look inside to see what changes had been done. He took some pictures to show the kids. The daughter asked him to make an offer on the house. He did and after eight months, in April of 2011, the realty company said the house is yours! Carolyns father had also helped put an addition on the house in later years, so she had strong ties to the house as well.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bob; son Joseph and wife Barbara, Greenleaf, Idaho; son James and wife Espearanza and grandson Santiago, Fairview, Oregon; daughter Christina and husband, Daniel Thomas, Hillsboro, Oregon; granddaughter Jessica and husband Caleb Barton and great-grandson Jackson, Hillsboro, Oregon; grandson Jacob Thomas, Hillsboro, Oregon; son John and wife Neny, San Pedro, California; grandsons, Quinn and Vaugh, Portland, Oregon; son Jeffrey and wife, Debra, Roseburg, Oregon; nephew Eric Cornilsen, Boudler, Colorado; sister-in-law, Denise Spielman, Hood River, Oregon; sister-in-law, Sharon Brackenbrough, Shelton, Washington; sister-in-law, Trudi Schaeffer, Lynnwood, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Robert Cornilsen; brother-in-law, Richard Barney Spielman.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, June 5th at 10am at St. George Episcopal Church, 1024 SE Cass Ave, Roseburg, OR. Then there will be a family gathering after, to dispense the ashes besides her mother, on their old property where she grew up and spent her formative years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.