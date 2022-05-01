Carolyn Bernice Chapman passed away after a courageous eight-year battle with cancer on March 17, 2022. Her unending resilience and positive attitude were a source of constant inspiration. Her love of life was only overshadowed by her extraordinary unconditional love of family and friends.
Carolyn was born on Feb. 16, 1948, to Jack Leathers and Erma Galbreath in Prairie City, Oregon. She grew up in Pilot Rock, Oregon, where she met the love of her life, Duke Chapman. Carolyn and her husband, Duke, were childhood sweethearts that later married in 1968, after graduating from Pilot Rock High School. Shortly after graduating they started a family and relocated to Roseburg, Oregon.
Carolyn spent most of her working life as a successful realtor in Douglas County, where she made many lifelong friends and eventually transitioning into commercial real estate and development. She was an integral part of the family development business responsible for several local residential and commercial building projects. She was very devoted to her family and active in the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was very engaged in many social events with friends, family, and the local community all of which she loved. She also enjoyed retail shopping for days and never quite found anyone who could match her endurance and dedication in this area. Carolyn was truly loving and kindhearted to the core, an eternal optimist with the gentlest caring nature. She was dearly loved and adored by many and will be greatly missed beyond words.
She is survived by her three children, son Tim Chapman and wife Dawn, of Roseburg, son Daryn Chapman of Washougal, Washington, daughter Cassi Chapman Brown and husband Neal of Roseburg and six grandchildren and two great-grandsons. She is also survived by sisters, Janet Awe of Gresham, Oregon, Toni Benge and husband Jeff of West Linn, Oregon, Teri Reid and husband Matt of Condon, and several nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Duke Chapman and parents Jack Leathers and Erma Galbreath.
