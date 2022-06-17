Lifelong Southern Oregon resident Carolyn Hill Ireland passed away Monday, June 13, 2022, at the age of 87, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, with her “sissy” Patricia Hill Ireland by her side. She was preceded in death by her husband Thomas H. Ireland, Jr., parents Carl M. Hill and Florence Michaels Hill, son-in-law Sidney Schuyler, brother-in-law Charles Ireland, Sr. and best friend Nony Wilson.
Carolyn grew up in Days Creek, Oregon, and attended school there. While on lunch break at the local store, she met her future husband, Tom Ireland. In 1952, they married. Together they had three children and built a business.
Carolyn is survived by her son Thomas III and daughters Kathleen Schuyler and Carla Wigle and her husband Rod. Grandchildren are Amber Dean, Brandi Gross, Trevor Wigle, Sydric Schuyler, Clayton Schuyler, Thomas Ireland IV and Anthony Ireland. Great grandchildren are Reed Gross, Damon, Macy and Ezra Schuyler, Kinley and Tayten Wigle, Austin and Caroline Dean, Jase and Kyler Ireland. Carolyn loved her family; they were her priority. She was a “momma bear” to her children and grandchildren with the moniker of “best damn gram,” the proud commander and chief of “Camp Grandma.”
Carolyn volunteered with Tri City Horseman, Douglas County Planning Commission and the South Umpqua Historical Society. Our family wishes to thank our mother’s good friend Kenny Camp, The Landing Memory Care and Amedisys Hospice for their thoughtful loving care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, donations to Oregon Right to Life or South Umpqua Historical Society would be appreciated.
Service will be Sunday, June 19, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Mountain View Mortuary in Tri City.
