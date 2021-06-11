Carolyn Jean (Gilmour) Kellim (affectionately known as the Roseburg Gun Lady) peacefully passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in her home with her husband Ken holding her hand and surrounded by family after her battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Carolyn was born to Jake Gilmour and Rose Lyons on April 14, 1929 in Albany, OR. She was one of six children, and the only one born in a hospital. She gave birth to seven children, and is survived by 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Carolyn had tragically lost a son and daughter to suicide, and the family has been committed to helping others who suffer with mental health issues. https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ 800-273-8255
Being a part of her community was an integral part of who Carolyn was. She valued providing an annual holiday community meal where families and senior citizens were also provided boxes of non-perishable items that Carolyn had worked all year to collect and assemble. She also drove a van taking seniors to appointments. Carolyn’s “Pay it forward” motto was felt by many in the community.
Carolyn and her husband, Ken, opened KC’s Exchange in 1995, and have been so grateful to be a part of the Roseburg community since that time.
A small family memorial will be planned. In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts to suicide prevention at Roseburg VA or another homeless resource center.
