Carroll Sensabaugh was born in Olympia, Washington, and spent his early childhood years in various plywood towns before his family settled in Seattle. After graduating from Ballard High School in 1945, he joined the U.S. Navy for two years. In 1949, he married Beverly, beginning a love-filled marriage that lasted nearly 73 years.
After Carroll graduated from the University of Washington, he moved his family, including young son Jeff, to Roseburg in 1951, where he worked for the American Plywood Association as a quality inspector until his retirement in 1989. Bev and Carroll raised their children, Jeff, Ann and Doug, in Melrose where he began an additional career raising cattle and alfalfa which his son, Jeff, took over in 1995. Carroll worked on the rural fire board and was active at Melrose Community Church as a well-loved Sunday School teacher and deacon.
He and Bev traveled the world, often visiting missionaries to learn first-hand about their work and encourage them.
Carroll passed away at home in December, just months after his beloved wife died. The family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Amedysis Hospice and Advantage Home Care for their support through this difficult year.
Carroll is survived by his children: Jeff Sensabaugh (Dora), Ann Tompkins (Dale) and Doug Sensabaugh (Elyse); six grandchildren: Tim Sensabaugh (Elise), Pete Sensabaugh (Cassie), Andy Sensabaugh (Michelle), Heather McKean (Andy), Holly Tompkins (Alan Ruff) and Dan Tompkins and 27 great-grandchildren.
His memorial service is on Jan. 7, at 1 p.m. at Melrose Community Church.
