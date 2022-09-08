In the beautiful sunflower-filled days of summer, surrounded in a bubble of love and prayer by her family, Cathy, 68, left us here on Aug. 27, 2022, and continued her journey home. Succumbing to the complications of pancreatic cancer, she fought the good fight with grace, courage and determination, coping with great dignity.
Catherine “Cathy” Mary Brey was born in Stambaugh, Michigan, on April 5, 1954, to Theodore A. Brey and Alba Mae Giovanelli Brey. She lived there with her two brothers and two sisters until her family moved to the Myrtle Creek area of Oregon when she was a sophomore in high school. There, she graduated with the South Umpqua High School class of 1972, an honor society student and accomplished flute player in band. She attended Oregon State University and graduated in 1976 with a bachelor’s degree in business. She then moved to Portland to begin her career with Electronic Specialties as their HR manager.
Cathy married her high-school sweetheart, Rod Johnson, in 1981, in Myrtle Creek. They then settled into their home in nearby Roseburg where they raised three amazing children; daughters Jessica and Kristi, and son Jake. Although later divorcing, they remained a strong unit; supporting and loving their children and future grandchildren.
Cathy loved to travel and their family spent vacations in many parts of the world and states, including RV and air travel across the U.S., sunny beach stays in Mexico, the Caribbean and Hawaii and longer treks to Europe, Australia, China and Greece. Not one to overlook a beautiful crisp mountain view, Cathy also loved camping and backpacking.
Cathy maintained a busy life of raising children and working. Her family followed many of Jake’s sporting events, and she was a regular at the local gym. She was an active volunteer in Oregon politics throughout the years, with her husband, daughter and son-in-law all being Republican members of the Oregon Legislature. Her career encompassed many positions, including work at the Oregon State University Reserve Library, HR manager at Electronic Specialties in Portland, office work for Rod’s political campaigns and later legislative offices, countless hours volunteering in school classrooms, office staff for a local medical office in Roseburg, but best of all was her role of mom and doting grandma. Always a Beaver fan, she loved a good football game and followed the team through many years. She also loved the Green Bay Packers, a follow on of her childhood in Michigan.
After retiring in 2016, she settled into her home in Eugene, where she could be nearer to her children, her dad and siblings. There, among other hobbies, she enjoyed her love of flowers. Gathered from her yard, she always had a bouquet displayed on her kitchen table. She much enjoyed her time as a volunteer at the Sacred Heart Hospital gift shop at Riverbend and her group fitness classes that she attended, but her true passion in this third quarter of life was her grandchildren. Cathy filled her days and especially her weekends with ball games, music and dance recitals, birthday parties, crafting, enjoying movies, walks to the park and all the other seemingly mundane, but beautiful moments that life is made of. Cathy embraced them all for the simple joy that they brought to her and that joy was reciprocated in a way that only adoring grandchildren might know. She left a profound impact on her children and grandchildren’s lives that will allow her to live on in their memories for the rest of their lives.
Grandma will be so very missed by her “darlin’ grand babies” as she liked to call them. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Ted (2017) and Alba (1995) Brey and is survived by her much loved and adoring family: daughters Jessica (Larry) George of St. Paul and Kristi (Kyle) Blain of Coburg and son Jake (Briana) Johnson of Albany; brothers Steve (Kristine) Brey of Springfield and Mike Brey of Newport Beach, California; and sisters Monica Brey (Chuck) Cox of Amity and Janet Brey (Tom) Hannah of Eugene; grandchildren Abigail, Charlotte, Lawson, Hudson, Thatcher, Cruz, Maclin, Madelyn and Wyatt. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and an abundance of dear friends. All those left behind will deeply miss her presence, her energy, her resilience and her deep love of family. Cathy was a woman of deep faith which was of great comfort to her and those who knew her best.
A funeral mass will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at 12:15 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1062 Charnelton, in Eugene. A private family committal will be held after at the West Lawn Memorial Park in Eugene, under an abundance of huge trees and near to her loving family. Memorial contributions are welcome and may be made to the Sacred Heart Hospital Guild in Eugene in honor of Cathy.
