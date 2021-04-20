My precious wife Cathi, age 60, passed away in her sleep while at home on the morning of March 26th, 2021. She was born in Palm Springs, CA, and moved to the Sutherlin area at a very young age. She had a heart of gold and cared about people and about animals, especially horses. Despite suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis since the age of 18, she never gave up the fight and continued to ride her horses. She started riding before she was even five years old, and continued to do so until she was thrown from her horse in April 2000. This accident resulted in a spinal cord fracture at C6-C7, which left her as a quadriplegic. I've never seen anyone endure so much pain over the almost 21 years since her injury. I do know that now, she is no longer in pain and is back riding her horse amongst the clouds, waiting for me. My heart will always be with her in heaven until we are together again.
Cathi is survived by her husband, Jeff. They had celebrated their 37th wedding anniversary just two days prior to her passing. They had lived in Winston for almost 21 years. She is also survived by her mom, Virginia Sumerlin from Salem, OR; brother, Paul Richardson and his wife Janis from Renton, WA; and sister, Debbie Cushman and husband Ellwood from Peoria, AZ. There are also some half brothers and sisters from Idaho that she never got the pleasure of meeting; an aunt, Kay Henderson; cousin, Cindi Sturtz and husband Sree from Scottsdale, AZ; and cousin Kris Morris and her husband Kevin from Wenatchee, WA. There are also numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Cathi would not want me to forget to mention her "other" mom, Norma Talburt, or her "other" sisters, Cindy Shonka and Jo Dollinger.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Cathi on Sunday, June 13th, 2021 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Roseburg, OR, beginning at 1:00 p.m. More details will be posted as they become available. Hope to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.