Cathy Nanette Layton was born on Feb. 7, 1953, to parents Betty and Ernest Farris, in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. She has three living brothers.
Cathy moved with her family when she was only 6 years old, from Ohio to La Puente, California, in 1959. Cathy graduated from Bassett High School on June 17, 1971, and went into the medical field, earning a degree in radiology from Mt. San Antonio College in 1975.
She married Richard Layton on Jan. 20, 1978, and is survived by her three children; Mark Layton (Teresa Herrera-Layton) of Roseburg, David Layton (Bernis Layton) of White City and Sarah Inscore (Adam Inscore) of Grants Pass, Oregon.
Cathy and Richard divorced in 2000 and Cathy moved her three kids up from Covina, California, to live with her mother in Glide, Oregon. She worked for various medical offices in the Roseburg area while raising three amazing kids and taking care of her own mother until she eventually passed.
Cathy Layton had a long and hard-fought battle with cancer for the last two years. She loved baking cookies from scratch and giving them to the staff of Video Games Plus and to the staff of Dr. Williams’ Office at the Roseburg Cancer Center. Cathy was such a wholesome person that she would give until she had nothing left to give.
A story from her youth is that she gave away the only Barbie doll she ever got to a girl in her neighborhood that had nothing. More recently, she made sure to give out many beanies that she made to some of the staff at Mercy Medical Center that helped care for her. She was the best mom anyone ever had.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.