Cecile Anette (Ann) Whitehead

Jan 22, 2023

Cecile Anette (Ann) Whitehead passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 1, 2023.

Ann was born July 27, 1939, to Charles and Arletta Falls, of Alabama. Ann was one of six children: brothers Charles Jr., Chester and John; sisters Jean and Mary.

Ann is survived by her husband of 68 years, Roger Whitehead, and their three children; Mike (Gayla) Whitehead of Myrtle Creek, Debra Yraguen of Roseburg and Charlotte (Bob) Steidl of Tenmile.

She also leaves behind 47 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Winston Community Center on Feb. 4, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
