Chad Edward Trotter, age 31, passed away on March 31, 2021.
Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Chad was welcomed into the world by his loving parents, Ron Wiggins and Tracie Trotter-Wiggins on January 26, 1990 in Roseburg, Oregon.
Chad spent his childhood days riding bikes, playing sports with his brothers, and hanging out with neighborhood friends he made in Glide, Oregon.
In recent years, Chad worked for Plikat Logging and would enjoy his days off surrounding himself with family and friends, fishing the Umpqua Rivers, and riding his four wheeler.
Chad will be missed dearly by all who loved him.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Roseburg Rod & Gun Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.