Charles “Chuck” Robert Bock, 88, was received into the arms of Jesus on July 13, 2022 — only 11 days before his 89th birthday — as he was surrounded by family. Named after both of his grandfathers, Charles Bock and Robert Hyde, Chuck was born at the home of his parents, Earl Sr. and Hazel (Hyde) Bock, in Rapid City, South Dakota, on their fourth wedding anniversary — July 24, 1933.
In 1941, the family left South Dakota for a new beginning and settled in Springfield, Oregon, where the family of six lived in a one-bedroom house near a peach orchard, where Hazel would work picking peaches and Earl ran a gas station/garage. It is there where Hazel gave birth to a stillborn baby girl when Chuck was eight. In 1946, the family moved to a logging camp on upper Cow Creek in Azalea, Oregon. Chuck and his brothers would hunt and fish along that camp, which contributed to many stories that Chuck loved to tell.
In 1948, the Bock family moved into Glendale, Oregon, where Chuck would attend school and graduate from Glendale High School in 1953. In those days, if there was a dance somewhere, Chuck would find it. It was at such an event that Chuck met the love of his life, a beautiful woman, Neava “Nadine” Morgan. Chuck received his U.S. Army orders, and not wanting to leave his beautiful Nadine unattached, they married on April 28, 1956, only two weeks before he was to report for boot camp. Chuck attended basic training at Ft. Lewis, Washington, then served in Germany for 15 months of his service where he was an Armor Intel Specialist. He qualified as a Sharp Shooter on a Rifle M-1 and Expert Shooter of the Rifle, Carbine and Tank Gunner. After two years, he was transferred to USAR Oregon Military District where he was inactive reserves until May 1962.
Chuck and Nadine would go on to have 66 years of marriage together, resulting in four daughters, also the loves of his life. He was heard many times saying “I don’t regret not having a son. There is nothing I could teach a son that I can’t teach my girls.” Chuck was a long-time logger, but was better known for running heavy duty equipment up to the time he retired. He said he was willing to run anything with tracks, but he’d leave the tires to someone else. He was an expert at almost everything he did.
He loved to hunt, fish, garden, woodwork, joking and spending time with family and friends. He was an avid story teller and he would tell them as if you were there. He lived and celebrated life and was a positive role model to all who knew and loved him. He will be greatly missed. Chuck is the last of his parent’s branch of the family tree, but leaves behind a huge legacy of his own.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nadine, daughters, Dolores (Jack) Faas, Tina (Lonnie) Saxton, Cindy (Tony) Heckard and Debbie (Jeff) Pynch. He was blessed with five surviving grandsons, Jeremy (Holly) Faas, Joshua (Tiara) Faas, Jacoby Faas, Zachariah Heckard, Charlie (Jessica) Saxton and six granddaughters, Clarissa (Bryan) Lane, Melodye (Kris) Collins, Esther Saxton-Lewis (Casey), Laura (Brandon) Rhinehart, Rachel (Anthony) Pierce and Justina Pynch. He also has 16 great-grandchildren. Chuck was preceded to heaven by his parents, each of his siblings and an infant granddaughter, LeLonni.
There will be a celebration of life at his home of nearly 58 years at 314 William St., Glide, Oregon, on July 24, at 1 p.m. with a potluck to follow.
