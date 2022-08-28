Charles "Butch" Eugene Hayes went home to the Lord, on the night of Aug. 21, 2022. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his family. He was born June 28, 1945, in Hayward, California, to Charles and Dolores Hayes. He was 10 when his family moved to Oakland, Oregon, which he called home for the rest of his life.
Butch was an attentive and caring father, brother and friend. He was an avid fisherman all of his life and, at one time, a member of the Umpqua Valley Bass Masters. Butch enjoyed many hobbies and could often be found participating in something new with friends. He was adept at crafts and used this skill in his career as a machinist, after learning this trade from his father. Butch had the gift of gab and didn't know a stranger.
Butch will be missed by his family and friends, but the impact he had on those around him will never be forgotten. "Unable are the loved to die, for love is immortality." — Emily Dickinson
Preceded in death by parents; Charles T. Hayes and Dolores "Doe" Hayes; infant son, Frankie Brian Hayes; brother, Gary Hayes; and half-siblings, Darrell Hayes and Wanda Bruce.
Survived by children; Crystal (Steven Speelmon) of California, Haley (Jeff Hooks) of Mississippi, Charles "Chuck" Hayes (Genevieve) of Oakland; children's mother, Shirley Sundquist of Glide; sister Arleen Hayes of Oakland; half-sisters Helen Hayes and Oral Ryan; sister-in-law Tamara Hayes; niece Shawna (Rick McKim); grandchildren Shane, Latasha and Christopher Hayes; and one great-granddaughter Aurora Hayes.
A small, informal gathering for family will be held at his home in Oakland, Oregon, on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022.
