Charles “Chuck” B. Drew Jr., (1952 – 2022) is survived by his children, Nick Drew; Milwaukie, Oregon, Barry Drew; Bend, Oregon, Joanna Morales; Eugene, Oregon, Misty Williams; Graniteville, South Carolina; and April Thomas; Evanston, Wyoming. His wife, Greta Henley, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his siblings, Sid Drew; Roseburg, Oregon, Edwin Drew and his wife, Debbie Drew, Roseburg, Oregon, and his sister, Donna Gore; Roseburg, Oregon.

