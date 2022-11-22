Charles “Chuck” B. Drew Jr., (1952 – 2022) is survived by his children, Nick Drew; Milwaukie, Oregon, Barry Drew; Bend, Oregon, Joanna Morales; Eugene, Oregon, Misty Williams; Graniteville, South Carolina; and April Thomas; Evanston, Wyoming. His wife, Greta Henley, preceded him in death. He is also survived by his siblings, Sid Drew; Roseburg, Oregon, Edwin Drew and his wife, Debbie Drew, Roseburg, Oregon, and his sister, Donna Gore; Roseburg, Oregon.
His remains will be laid to rest in the Oddfellows Cemetery next to his father, Charles B. Drew, Sr.
Chuck worked as lead millwright at Roseburg Forest Products at Plant 2 for 45 years. He had a wide knowledge base of machinery and repairs, including welding, woodworking, and electrical. His family always said if he can’t find it, he will build it.
He and his wife enjoyed gardening, yard work, and maintaining their rural property. He had a love of all things mechanical and enjoyed falling trees on his property with his excavator, experimenting with new electronics, and learning how to use the most up-to-date technology.
Chuck also enjoyed fishing, boating, shooting, camping, and other outdoor activities. He loved crabbing from his boat in Charleston and enjoying a good bowl of clam chowder with biscuits while there. He loved cooking outdoors with his Treager and experimenting with sauces and rubs. Chuck was an avid prepper and after doing extensive research, was prepared for anything.
Chuck loved animals and had many dogs over the years, though his “fat little Mexican dog” named Pee Wee was his favorite. He took pride in installing a camera in the chicken coop to watch his chickens from his phone.
Chuck survived for a year after his glioblastoma brain tumor diagnosis and was surrounded by his children the day he passed. He will be remembered during an intimate family burial at Oddfellows Cemetery in Roseburg.
