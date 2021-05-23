Charles Jordan Nole (Chuck), passed away on April 3rd, 2021 at his home in Roseburg, Oregon at the age of 76. He was a career Army officer who served 3 tours of duty as a helicopter pilot during the Viet Nam war. He was highly decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star with V device for valor, 72 Air Medals two of which were given with the V device for valor, and the Army Commendation Medal with the V device for valor. He also received the Meritorious Service Medal, 2 Bronze Stars for meritorious service in combat operations, 2 Army Commendation Medals, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. He was stationed at Tacoma’s Camp Murray after the close of the Viet Nam war where he participated in numerous search and rescue operations, was a flight instructor and safety officer, and he led Jimmy Carter and Marine One to view the destruction wrought by the eruption of Mt. St. Helens in 1980. He was a stunt pilot in the movie Blue Thunder and flew in several air shows demonstrating the tactics and maneuverability of the Cobra gunship.
When he retired from the Army and Washington Air National Guard after 20 years of service, he had accumulated the most flying hours of any helicopter pilot in the Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Kim McCallister, his brother, Tim Nole, his sister Kathy, and his parents Col. Jack D. Nole and Celeste Charleton Nole.
He is survived by his 3 daughters, Joelle Nole, Suzy Schwartz and Tina Nole, his sister Xan N. Porter, her husband Don, who was like a brother to Chuck, and his first wife and dear friend, Laura Nole, and Marlys Bailey who brought him comfort and companionship in his later years. His beloved dog, Tarza will live out her days on the Umpqua River with family friends, Larry and Becky Nieme.
He will be buried at the Tahoma National Cemetery at 10:15 AM on June 11th with full military honors.
Chuck was an animal lover and made a monthly gift to the Oregon Humane Society. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made online here: https://www.oregonhumane.org/donate/memorial-celebration-gifts/
or mailed to:
Oregon Humane Society
1067 NE Columbia Blvd
Portland, OR 97211
