Charles Alden Reinhart, of Sutherlin, Oregon, was 90 years old when he was called to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Nov. 22, 2022. He was born on Jan. 26, 1932, in Silverton, Oregon to John and Grace (Alexander) Reinhart, as the oldest of five children. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1949, where he was president of their FFA chapter his senior year, one of 22 chapters nationwide to be honored with the “Gold Emblem” award that year.
He had an interest in radio at a young age, which developed into a career in broadcasting, after attending Oregon Technical Institute in 1951, and was a radio broadcaster/engineer at KRXL in Roseburg and KOCO (later became KZBY) in Salem for several years. Charles was a ham radio operator (W7OHK) for several years, and was honored by the American Radio Relay League in 1957 for his communications work supporting rescue efforts during the 1955 Christmas floods.
He was involved in acting with a local theatre group, the Thalia Community Players, during his early years in Roseburg, Oregon, which led to him meeting his wife, Bobi. They were married in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1956, where they made their home together for the next 60 years, before moving to Sutherlin in 2017.
Charles was a talented electrician, spending the majority of his career, spanning over nearly 40 years, beginning with Roseburg Forest Products in 1961 and most of that time at the Riddle plant. He and his family built and operated South Umpqua Nursery, raising tree seedlings for seven years. He was also a Red Cross volunteer for several years.
He is survived by his wife Bobi, of Sutherlin, sons Brad (Carol) Reinhart of Oakland, Oregon, Steve (Louise) Reinhart of Prescott, Arizona, Lance (Monica) Reinhart of Vittsjö, Sweden, and six grandchildren, Nathaniel (Alycia) Reinhart of Troutdale, Oregon, Zachary Reinhart, of Portland, Oregon, Jonathan (Catalina) Reinhart, of Rancho Cordova, California, Kyle (Amanda) Reinhart, of Prescott, Arizona, and Caitlin and Ashley Reinhart, of Vittsjö, and one great-granddaughter, Morgan Reinhart, of Prescott. In addition, he is also survived by siblings Don (Norma) Reinhart and Barbara Hupp of Silverton, and Cathy Lauer, of Portland.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Lynne Reinhart, and his sister, Dorothy Hicks.
Charles was a devoted husband, a good provider, a humble, loving man to his family and friends, always willing to lend a hand to others.
He was a long-time member of Foursquare Gospel Center in Winston, where a memorial service is planned for summer 2023.
