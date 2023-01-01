Charles Alden Reinhart, of Sutherlin, Oregon, was 90 years old when he was called to his eternal reward by his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Nov. 22, 2022. He was born on Jan. 26, 1932, in Silverton, Oregon to John and Grace (Alexander) Reinhart, as the oldest of five children. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1949, where he was president of their FFA chapter his senior year, one of 22 chapters nationwide to be honored with the “Gold Emblem” award that year.

