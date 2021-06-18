Charles “Chuck” Southard, age 73, of Port Orford, Oregon, passed away of natural causes on June 10, 2021. Chuck was raised in Gold Beach, Oregon, among nine siblings; he was the tenth child of Lester and Anne Southard who preceded him in death.
Chuck was married for more than forty years to his beloved wife Beverly Coombes, whom preceded him death in 2014. He is survived by his brother Jim Southard of Ontario, Oregon; his two children LaVonne Collins of Yoncalla, Oregon, and Wes Southard of Nampa, Idaho; and his four grandchildren.
Chuck started his career as a Curry County Deputy and switched his path to running heavy equipment and after 20 years working for Douglas County, he eventually retired and returned to his home of Curry County.
Chuck enjoyed life on two wheels, a passion that he shared with his children and eventually discovered beach combing and rock hunting. You could always find him at the beach during a storm as he said “that’s where the best were found”.
Chuck requested no funeral but a Celebration of Life will be held by his children on July 18th, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Huntley Park, Gold Beach, Oregon. If you are unable to attend his Celebration of Life but would like to send condolences, they can be mailed to: LaVonne Collins, PO Box 352, Yoncalla, OR 97499.
