Charles (Chuck) Larecy, age 90, passed away on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Chuck was born January 14, 1931 in Exeter, Missouri, to Charles and Edith Larecy. Chuck moved to Roseburg, Oregon, his senior year of high school, graduating in 1949. He joined the Navy and served in the Korean War aboard the attack class transport ship, USS Menifee, from 1950 to 1954. He was a Machinist Mate Second Class. He was extremely proud of his service to his country.
In 1956, he married the love of his life, Joan Meserve. He started his award-winning sales career with Valley Wholesale Company. He sold institutional foods to restaurants, hospitals, schools, care homes, etc. in the Douglas County area. The company changed hands several times, and he retired from Sysco Food Service in 1989. Chuck always felt extremely fortunate that upon retirements, he was able to enjoy restoring vintage Model A’s, traveling in their RV, as well as taking numerous trips abroad. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Chuck will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his honesty, strong work ethic and his sense of humor. Chuck never met a stranger!
He is survived by his wife, Joan, daughter Linda Greeson and her husband Mike of Irving, Texas, his daughter Brenda Larecy of Creswell, Oregon, and son David Larecy and his wife Kathy of Roseburg, Oregon. He has five grandchildren, Jordan Bain, Mackenzie Johnson, Matthew Greeson, and Kalina and Jacob Larecy. He is also survived by his twin sister Charlene Cockrell and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and John Larecy.
A military burial service will be held at the Roseburg National Cemetery on August 5, 2021 at 2 p.m.
