Charley James Miller, the only child of Preston and Agnes Deathridge Miller was born on October 12, 1942 in Picher, Oklahoma.
Charley’s Bowels grandparents played a large part in his growing up years. He spent many hours with his grandpa learning to fish. Charley became an avid bass fisherman winning in many bass tournaments. He also liked to fish for pikeminnows, walleye and crappie. Charlie was an icon among the “bankies” along the South Umpqua River in Canyonville, Oregon where he lived. In his younger years Charley also liked to bird hunt.
Charley died in La Pine, Oregon on May 21, 2021, at the home of his stepdaughter.
Charley was preceded in death by his father, Preston Miller (stepmother Delpha); mother, Agnes Musser (stepfather, Ed); cousin Stella Goddard; and favorite dog, Easy Rider.
Charley is survived by his wife Betty; step brother, Delbert Garrett (Judy); stepchildren, Debi Botz, Tammy Chausse, and Kenneth Eckley (Holly); cousins, June Miller and Mary Alleman; many step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren, members of the Bass Club and many other friends.
