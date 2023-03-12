Charlotte was born on Nov. 1, 1926, to parents William Coleman McClain and Esther Francis Parker. The third of six children, Charlotte grew up on the Great Plains of Montana, near the town of Conrad. At the age of 13, she and her family moved to Los Angeles for a year, before moving back to Conrad. It was then that she knew she wanted something different in life and, at the age of 18, bought herself a bus ticket and returned to Los Angeles, where she would meet her husband, Alvin “Dee” Bowlin.

