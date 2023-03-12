Charlotte was born on Nov. 1, 1926, to parents William Coleman McClain and Esther Francis Parker. The third of six children, Charlotte grew up on the Great Plains of Montana, near the town of Conrad. At the age of 13, she and her family moved to Los Angeles for a year, before moving back to Conrad. It was then that she knew she wanted something different in life and, at the age of 18, bought herself a bus ticket and returned to Los Angeles, where she would meet her husband, Alvin “Dee” Bowlin.
In 1948, they moved to Lookingglass, Oregon, where they settled down and had three children: twins, Robert and Trecia, followed by David. Charlotte worked several jobs in the Roseburg Southgate area, including secretary for plumber Wayne Crooch (godfather of her children). She also worked as a produce manager and cashier for several local grocery stores: Byrd’s Market, Michaels and Drive N Save.
In 1990, they relocated to Roseburg, where she remained until her death. She and Alvin were married for 47 years, before he passed away in 1995. He joined their son, Robert, who had passed away two days after birth in 1952. Their second son, David, passed away in 2015.
Charlotte was also preceded in death by her parents, brothers George and John, as well as her sisters Irene and Nancy. She is survived by her brother Donald (Jeanette) McClain, daughter, Trecia (Gary) Holcomb, granddaughters Kimm (Justin) Barnes and Amanda (Bruce) Killinger, great-granddaughters Kara, Brooke and Paige; great-great-grandson Lukas, great-great-granddaughters Charlee and Emeri, as well as many nieces, nephews and couisins.
Charlotte will be remembered for her independence, kindness, sense of humor and love of all things outdoors, particularly bird watching. She was the quintessential handy-woman, who could build a barn just as easily as plant her favorite flowers in her treasured garden. She had an amazing talent in the kitchen and never left anyone hungry.
Per her wishes, there will be no funeral services. However, there will be a private interment of her ashes at the Roseburg Memorial Gardens.
