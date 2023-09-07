Charlotte Long, a loving mother and a dedicated family historian, passed away on Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 85. Born on Sept. 4, 1937, to Charles and Lois (Shrum) Neal, she was the eldest among her siblings and the heart of her family.
Charlotte's early years were filled with the beauty of Diamond Lake, where her father worked as an employee for the Umpqua National Forest. She graduated from Roseburg High School in 1955.
On Aug. 17, 1956, Charlotte married Samuel Long and for 67 years, they built a life filled with love and dedication in the Garden Valley community and later settled along the Umpqua River in Tyee. They were blessed with three sons: Victor, Eric and Scott Long. In addition to her role as a loving mother, Charlotte was a dedicated family historian, preserving the rich tapestry of their heritage.
Charlotte's passions were as vibrant as her heart. She had a green thumb, a charismatic and loving personality and a great artistic talent expressed through pastels. But above all, she cherished moments spent with her beloved family.
Charlotte is preceded in death by her parents, but her memory lives on in the hearts of her loving husband, Sam Long and her three sons Victor (Beverly), Eric (Ann) and Scott (Pam) as well as her adoring grandchildren Rhiannon (Brian) Rabern, Kyle Long, Victor (Stephanie) Long, Angela (Tyler) Fox, Brent Long and Chelsea (Brent) Corning. She leaves a legacy of love, art and family history in the hearts of her nine great-grandchildren.
Charlotte's spirit of love, creativity, and commitment to preserving family stories also lives on through her siblings Tom (Lucy) Neal, Linda Rogstad, Bill (Karen) Neal and Ida (Ken) Pfeiffer, who will continue to cherish the memories they created together.
In her passing, Charlotte has left a void that can never be filled. Her legacy of love, art, family history and family bonds will forever be a beacon of light in our lives. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who were fortunate enough to know her.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 16, 2023, at Wilsons Chapel of the Roses at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.