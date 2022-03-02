Charlotte Louise McDonald (Wayman) went to be with the lord on Nov. 14, 2021, at the age of 77, after a sudden illness, and her beloved husband of 57 years Gary Leroy Wayman went to be with the lord three weeks later, on Dec. 6, 2021, at the age of 79, after a nine-year battle with renal failure. They leave behind their two children, Cheryl Wayman Wood age 56 of Winchester, Oregon, and Mark Richard Wayman age 52 of Winston, Oregon, son-in-law Kelsey Wood of Winchester and daughter-in-law Becky Wayman of Winston, also three grandchildren, Logan Wood (25), of Roseburg, Oregon, Tristan Wood (22), currently from Lewiston, Idaho, but native to Winchester, Oregon, and Nathan Wayman (18) of Winston, Oregon. Gary leaves behind a sister, Carol Laubsch of Sandy, Utah, and many nieces and nephews, and he was preceded in death by his brother William Wayman, as well as his parents. Charlotte leaves behind her brother, Wayne McDonald of Shoreline, Washington, and many nieces and nephews, and two men that her mother raised during high school years, Gary and Dennis McHenry. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents. She was a loving mother who put her family first before anything. Gary and Charlotte were also very involved and active in all their kids and grandkids activities and sports.
Charlotte was born in San Diego, California on March 7, 1944, to parents Volna Eugene McDonald and Violet Louise McDonald of San Diego, California. Charlotte was later raised in Seattle, Washington. Charlotte graduated in 1962 from Ballard High School in Seattle, Washington and then attended San Jose State College in San Jose, California, where she met the love of her life Gary, whom she married. Gary was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 5, 1942 to parents Ruth Thompson Wayman and Alvus Leroy Wayman of San Francisco, California. Gary graduated in the fall of 1959 from George Washington High School in San Francisco, California. Gary then attended and graduated from San Jose State College in San Jose, California in 1964, where he met and married the love of his life Charlotte. Gary and Charlotte were married June 13, 1964, at Ballard Free Methodist Church in Seattle, Washington.
Gary and Charlotte will be greatly missed from everyone in their community whose lives they touched by their generosity, and for all their charitable contributions over the past 40 plus years, and their supports to local non-profits. Gary and Charlotte were very active residents of Douglas County and the Roseburg community. Both Gary and Charlotte will be remembered for their commitment to serving their community, and the numerous organizations that helped. Charlotte worked for many years in the medical field in various doctors and pediatrics offices, and she was involved in the sorority Beta Sigma Fi for over 50 years where she had recently received her 50-year pin, and she was also a member on the Mercy board for Children’s Healthcare. Gary will also be remembered and greatly missed from his long list of community supporters and friends through whom he met and worked with through the Mercy Foundation, The YMCA, Community Cancer Center, DaVita Dialysis, Boys and Girls Club, Umpqua Community College, Adapt, Douglas County United Way, Mercy Foundation Festival of Trees, Roseburg Rotary, UCAN and The American Red Cross, the National YMCA in Pennsylvania, Crossroads Residential and Treatment Facility, and a Wildlife Safari donor. Gary also leaves behind a legacy of capital campaign fundraising that changed the face of the Roseburg community.
A celebration of life for both Gary and Charlotte will be scheduled, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make any charitable contributions to a charity of your choice in their honor.
