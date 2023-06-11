Cheryl Marie Gries returned to the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at The Landing in Roseburg, Oregon.
She was born on Dec. 19, 1944, to Thomas and Doris Owen in Salem, Oregon. She grew up and attended school in Sublimity, Oregon. She attended school at St Boniface and graduated in 1963. She married the love of her life, Gary Gries on Aug. 6, 1966, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salem, Oregon.
Cheryl was known for keeping life orderly and always caring for others. She worked as a DHS homemaker, working with mothers and teaching them life skills and how to provide and care for their families. When advancing in her career required a degree, she enrolled in college and happened to be in school at the same time as her son, Jason, who was her lab partner for one science class. Upon graduation, she became a caseworker creating homes for families and children.
Cheryl retired from her social services job in 2003. During retirement, she enjoyed traveling all over the United States in their family RV. She began creating beautiful oil paintings and ceramic projects, though due to the messy nature of ceramics, her sense of order was tested. She filled her days with the things she loved, traveling with Gary, making beautiful art, visiting family and friends and time at home in Oregon.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas ‘Fred’ Owen and Doris Owen.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Gary Gries, children Tom Gries (Amber), Jason Gries (ToUyen), Kate Nelson (Kevin), sister Gayle Miner (Gary), grandchildren Tyler Gries, Trey Gries, Audrey Gries, Keanan Gries, Cora Morin, Emmie Morin, Taylor Luzier, several nieces and nephews and special family friend Fred Land (May Lou.)
A rosary will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Roseburg, Oregon, on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. with a funeral Mass to follow at 12:10 p.m. Cheryl will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 1 p.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Sublimity, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, you may wish to support Cheryl’s efforts to help others with a donation to St. Vincent De Paul in Roseburg.
