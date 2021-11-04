CHERYL MONGER
Cheri, 65, lately of Bend, formerly of Roseburg, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021. She leaves behind her devoted husband, Curt; her daughter and son-in-law, Erin and Corey Johnson; and her grandchildren, Cassidy and Leo.
Cheri was a quilter, an avid reader, an animal lover and a friend to everyone.
A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Chapel Bend, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m.
