Cheryl Moore, age 83, of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, in the company of her family.
Born in Council, Idaho, on July 11, 1941, Cheryl was the first child of Kenneth and Emma Vandenberg. After the arrival of her brother Larry, two years later, the family relocated to Seattle then to Alsea, which they left after the burning of a sawmill prompted her father to seek employment in Sutherlin. This was where she spent most of her life. The year of 1959 stands out as truly special in that Cheryl not only graduated Sutherlin High as the co-salutatorian, but also as the year she married the love of her life, Kenneth Moore, on Dec. 5.
Their first child, Rick, was born in Nov. 1960, with their daughter, Sherri, arriving in Sept. 1962. Although having two small children kept Cheryl quite busy for several years, joining Beta Eta sorority provided her with a wonderful opportunity to spend time with women who would remain dear friends over the coming decades.
Once both children were in school, Cheryl started another long-term relationship, this time in working for the Sutherlin School District. Starting out at West Elementary, before moving over to the high school several years later here she remained in her clerical role until her retirement after 33 years.
The ensuing years moved quickly, with both Rick and Sherri graduating from Sutherlin in 1979 and 1981, then Rick graduating from Western Oregon State College in 1984. Sherri was married in 1986, with the birth of Cheryl and Ken’s first grandchild, Erik, in 1986. Additional grandchildren from their daughter followed with Kirstie, Ryker, Alexandra and Garrett.
With family always a top priority, Cheryl and Ken helped move their daughter and five grandchildren to Sutherlin, where they assumed a key role as grandparents. They helped those children through not only childhood, but also throughout their adult years. Their dedication and devotion continued after both of them retired, with Cheryl often saying that family is her top priority.
Cheryl’s devotion to family continued throughout her illness as she worked continuously to put as much in place as possible for everyone after her departure. It goes without saying that a world without her will be a far lonelier one in the hearts of her friends and family. Cheryl’s legacy of love and caring will always remain as an inspiration to everyone whose life she touched.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Kenneth and Emma Vandenberg, as well as her brother, Larry Vandenberg. Cheryl is survived by her husband Kenneth Moore, son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Amy Moore, daughter, Sherri, and grandchildren, Erik, Kirstie, Ryker, Alexandra and Garrett.
A service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1101 W. Sixth, Sutherlin, on Friday, Jan. 20, at 11 a.m. Flowers and donations can be sent to St. John's.
