Chet Aunspaugh, age 80, passed into Heaven on Monday, August 30, 2021. He left behind wife, Judy; children Darrel, Lisa, Tina and Regina, and many grand and great-grandchildren, plus many friends. Services will be held at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses on September 14, at 1 p.m.
