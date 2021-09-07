Chet Aunspaugh, age 80, passed into Heaven on Monday, August 30, 2021. He left behind wife, Judy; children Darrel, Lisa, Tina and Regina, and many grand and great-grandchildren, plus many friends. Services will be held at Wilson's Chapel of the Roses September 14, at 1 p.m.
Most Popular
-
The $37,000 pig and the girl who raised it
-
26-year-old youngest in county to die from COVID-19 as toll rises to 146
-
Nickabob's, a Roseburg meat market, looks to move into bigger space with help of federal grant
-
The growing debate over the use of ivermectin to combat COVID-19
-
Sutherlin housing development wins initial approval
Click for water temperature
Latest News
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.