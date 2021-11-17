Chloe McKinnis passed quietly at home in her sleep on Oct. 1, 2021. She was born Jan. 30, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, to A. Earl Davidson and Ida B. (Coover) Davidson. She was raised in Molalla, Oregon, attending grade school and graduated from Molalla Union High School in 1942. Much of her life was spent on the farm, Davidson’s Dairy, where they raised registered Jersey cows.
Growing up on a dairy farm, 4-H became a big part of her life for both her and her mother, as well as learning how to grow and can foods, cook, sew, and many other homemaking projects. Nothing ever compared with being with her father and working with the animals. Chloe won many first prizes and ribbons with her homemaking skills and her Jersey cows. Chloe won the Oregon State Fair Grand Champion Award in Showmanship with her Jersey cow, being the first girl in Oregon to receive this honor, as in the 30s and 40s, it was an award just not given to a girl. She still has her medal and loved sharing the story with everyone. Her sewing projects were a big part of her life. As her eyesight dwindled, she spent more time knitting and sewing to “keep my hands busy.”
After WWII she married Richard T. McKinnis on March 16, 1946. After several years living in Molalla, Oregon, they moved to Myrtle Creek, Oregon, in 1954, where they spent the rest of their lives. Chloe was an active member of the Myrtle Creek Methodist church for almost 60 years.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Richard (Dick) McKinnis; grandson Scott A. Nicholson; son L. Todd McKinnis; and his wife Sandra (Panse) McKinnis.
Surviving family includes daughter Nadine (McKinnis) Nicholson from Crescent City, California; granddaughters Staci (Nicholson) Barnes and spouse Robert, from Canyonville, Oregon, and her two daughters, Cori and Alyssa Skillett from Brookings, Oregon; Lettie (McKinnis) Madril, spouse Joe, and daughter Veronica from Roseburg, Oregon; Amy (McKinnis) Jensen, spouse TJ, and three children Tylin, Allison and Christopher from Pocatello, Idaho; and grandson, W. Brian Belcher (McKinnis) and children Nate, Daniel, and Serena of Riddle, Oregon.
An open house celebration of life will be held at Chloe’s home at 256 Arrow Way, Myrtle Creek, Oregon, on Sunday, Nov. 28 after church, 12 to 3 p.m. For those who wish to make a donation in her memory, please consider the United Methodist Church in Myrtle Creek, Oregon, or to the Tri City Fire Department.
