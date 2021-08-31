In loving memory, a positive soul that touched everyone he met with love and kindness. Family was his passion, the ocean his spiritual retreat. Chris is survived by his wife Kazuko, sons Awshi, Jason, Tetsuya, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three brothers, sister, and dozens of nephews and nieces.
Most Popular
-
Mercy Medical ICU ground zero for COVID-19 surge
-
Missing Camas Valley man reportedly beaten before being fatally shot
-
17 months ago, CDC named Douglas County one of four highest COVID-19 risks in the nation. Were they right?
-
Roseburg Walmart closed 'for additional cleaning, sanitizing and stocking'
-
Letter signed by 12 school superintendents urges compliance with vaccine, mask mandates
Click for water temperature
Latest News
- Webber scores hat trick in Roseburg's 5-0 win over Eagle Point
- News-Review football tab returning on Sept. 9
- UO, OSU to require weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated
- NuScale Power Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Energoatom to Explore SMR Deployment in Ukraine
- Sheriff: Deputy shoots, injures man who pointed rifle
Newsletters, in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.