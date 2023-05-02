Christopher “Chris” Terrill O’Neil, age 75, died of cancer on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at home in Roseburg, Oregon, surrounded by family and friends. Chris was born in Brockton, Massachusetts, on April 18, 1948, the third of five children of Thomas James O’Neil, II and Anne Elizabeth Byam.
After graduating from high school in Marshfield, Massahusetts, he attended Kalamazoo College for two years in Michigan, before relocating to Portland, Oregon, and becoming a carpenter. On Oct. 29, 1971, he married Noreen Ann O’Neil (not related) in Vancouver, Washington. They had one son born before divorcing around 1976. From a subsequent relationship, Chris fathered his two daughters.
Later on, he decided to become an elementary school teacher, and completed a bachelor’s degree in education at Oregon State University. After two years of teaching at an elementary school in Albany, Oregon, he returned to Oregon State for a master’s degree in counseling. He then worked as an excellent student advisor and counselor at Southwestern Oregon Community College, and then accepted a similar position at Umpqua Community College, where he worked until retiring in 2008.
Chris made friends easily, had a great sense of humor, an excellent work ethic and an amazing amount of energy. He loved playing tennis, horseshoes and most any social game, especially cribbage, he was always a competitor in all that he did, but gracious in losing as well as winning. In retirement, he enjoyed gold panning, raising filbert trees or just floating in a canoe on the Umpqua River. He was an all-around great guy!
Christopher was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marjorie “Misty” Carolyn Dwyer. He is survived by son Sean O’Neil and daughters Jillia and Carly Frishkorn, his three brothers Thomas, John and Geoffrey O’Neil and his special friend and companion, Janet Mesloh. There will be no service for Christopher and his ashes will be scattered by family.
