It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son, Christopher Edward Bareswill, who returned to our Lord at the age of 46, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He lost a hard-fought battle with a disease that took the lives of so many of our loved ones. Only with his diagnosis do we finally know what this terrible disease is. Our hope is that in the future, a cure can be found to spare others the heartache that we now bare.

