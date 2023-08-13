It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our son, Christopher Edward Bareswill, who returned to our Lord at the age of 46, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. He lost a hard-fought battle with a disease that took the lives of so many of our loved ones. Only with his diagnosis do we finally know what this terrible disease is. Our hope is that in the future, a cure can be found to spare others the heartache that we now bare.
Christopher was a patriot and a true believer who is survived by his mother, Sharon Bareswill and father, Ronald Reyes, sisters Nicolle Bareswill and Caitlyn Rose, all of Myrtle Creek, Oregon, and daughter Jayden Bareswill of Salem, Oregon, of whom he was most proud.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ernie and Hazel Blodgett, uncle Terry Norris and his Bareswill family grandparents. He had and has numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews that loved him more than words can express. Christopher also leaves behind too many friends to list.
Born in Rialto, California, Christopher had an affinity for vintage Volkswagens and collected them obsessively over the years. If it was about Volkswagens, Christopher was all over it. In more recent years Christopher earned an associate of science degree from Chemeketa Community College.
Answering his country’s call to be part of something bigger than himself, Christopher put his life on hold for a stint in the US Navy. After the Navy, Christopher moved to Oregon, and worked several years in security operations for the Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians.
Christopher was always a loving son and an extremely funny man who teased those he loved the most endlessly. His humor endured even through the illness that eventually called him to our Lord.
Christopher never complained about his lot in life. He was always known for his enormous heart and his listening ear. Though he left this world far too soon, Christopher left this world a better place.
There will be a celebration of life to be held at the Riddle Community Center, 123 Parkside Street, Riddle, Oregon, on Saturday, 26 Aug. 2023, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. with a reception to follow from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Arrangements are in the care of Taylor’s Family Mortuary, Winston, Oregon.
