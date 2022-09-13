Chris was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on Oct. 6, 1951 to Ronald and Norma Meyer and passed away at age 70.
Her younger years were spent in Lookingglass where she attended Lookingglass Elementary School. She graduated from Douglas High School with the class of 1969, and then enrolled in nursing school at UCC.
Chris married Sid Norton on May 23, 1970. While Sid was in the service, she continued the nursing program at UCC and obtained her registered nursing degree. After receiving her R.N., she worked in several doctors’ offices and for many years at Mercy Medical Center in the ER department, ending her career teaching in the nursing program at UCC.
After working in their chosen professions for several years, they were blessed first with a daughter, Hilary, and later a son, Quinn, which completed their family. Sid and Chris later purchased into the family ranch, where they worked with her dad raising sheep. After retirement, they started traveling between Oregon and Arizona, eventually moving to Wickberg, Arizona; coming back to Oregon in the summer to visit family and friends and to watch their three granddaughters play softball.
A big part of her life was her dogs; starting out with a tiny rat terrier “Dixie” that was a gift from her Grandpa Bill. Throughout her life, she had many dogs, ending with two rat terriers “Cooper” and “Mystic,” which mourn her absence.
Chris is survived by her husband, Sid, her children; Hilary and Raymond Metcalf, Quinn and Carrie Norton, three granddaughters Mackenzie, Kaydence and Tatum. Also surviving is her mother, Norma Meyer, brother Rick Meyer and Brenda Gibson, sister-in-law Michelle Norton Rutherford and brother-in-law Roger Norton, along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 750 W. Keady Ct., Roseburg, on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 2 p.m. Refreshments to follow. Memorials may be designated to Wickenburg Humane Society, 4000 Industrial Rd., Wickenburg, Arizona, 85390.
