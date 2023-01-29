Our precious wife and mother, Cindy Lee Guido, departed her loving family on Dec. 28, 2022, at the age of 73. She passed away in her home of 30 years surrounded by family. She was born in Feb. 1949, in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to parents R. Dale and Willene Ellis.
The family moved to Lookingglass, Oregon, in 1950, and then on to Melrose in 1952. Cindy attended grade school at Melrose Elementary, middle school at Fremont and graduated Roseburg High School class of 1967.
She married Patrick Guido in Feb. of 1968, in Reno, Nevada, and they enjoyed 55 beautiful years together. She loved being a mother and a grandmother and was a great listener who put everyone else first. She loved having meaningful conversations with her friends and family.
Cindy is survived by her husband Pat Guido, son Tony, granddaughter Larea, sisters Becky Darling and Carol Stewart, bonus sister Barbara Bathrick, brother Rollo Ellis, friend Janice Leech, along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family wishes to thank Laurie Elston, Ricky Nelson and Scott, Diane Sullivan, Sheri Johnston, Kelly and Mona Guido and Peggy Guido for the love and support during Cindy’s short fight with cancer. We would like to thank all of our friends and family for all of their love, support and cards.
Cindy never wanted to be the center of attention, so her services will be private for immediate family members only.
