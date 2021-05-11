Claire passed away peacefully March 31, 2021, with her husband Clif Radcliff and her church family by her side. She was 86 years old.
Claire was born May 18, 1934 to Fred and Maile Haley Moseley. She, along with her two sisters, Patricia and Betty, were raised in Oahu, Hawaii for two years and then moved to Sacramento. Claire met and married the love of her life, Clif, in high school in 1951. Together they had three children, Lynn (Bill) Morris, Mark (Laurie) Radcliff, and Bob (Barbie) Radcliff. They had eight grandchildren and now have 12 great-grandchildren!
Claire worked as a librarian for the Davis School District for many years. In 1978, Clif and Claire bought a 120-acre ranch in the Tiller area. They remodeled the house, built barns, and started acquiring their livestock. They had llamas, cows, pigs, chickens, and horses along with numerous dogs and cats. She always loved her animals. She would grab the newborn piglets and hug them telling me this was the only time she could really love them! She would take her favorite llama, Troy, to visit the local school children. Each child would be encouraged to come up and pet Troy and get a piece of candy from his backpack.
Claire was an excellent cook, avid reader, and loved watching old movies. She enjoyed her wild birds and always kept their bird feeders full. She loved music and would make her own CDs to share with her family and friends. She enjoyed her flowers and her huge vegetable garden.
Claire had tremendous faith in God and will be missed by her family and her church family: South Umpqua Community Church. Claire and her husband Clif had been married for 69 years. He looks forward to seeing her again in Heaven.
There will be a memorial service for Claire on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. at the Crume Ranch Pavillion, 600 Crume Ranch Lane, Tiller, Oregon. Nonalcoholic beverages and dinner will be served following the service. Some of us are wearing blue as it was Mom's favorite color.
