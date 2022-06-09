Claude Fredrick Usrey passed away on May 19, at the age of 80. He was born and raised in Burns, Oregon, where he lived on a ranch without electricity or indoor plumbing. When in high school, he enjoyed playing football and baseball. For the last 18 years of his life, he lived in Sutherlin, Oregon, with his wife of nearly 24 years, Paula.
For most of his 32-year career, Claude taught history at North Marion High School near Hubbard, Oregon. He was recognized for his outstanding teaching and commitment to education. He was also a respected football coach.
After retiring, Claude enjoyed spending time on the golf course and reading. He was a member of Roseburg Country Club since moving to Sutherlin.
Claude enjoyed discussing current events through the lens of history. He found pleasure in watching hummingbirds feed in his yard. It was also important to him to keep his lawn in good shape; he believed it was part of being a good neighbor.
He was a caring and thoughtful husband and loving father to his children and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Paula, his son, Aaron Tall Chief Usrey, his daughters Angela Spence and Amber Wellman, and four grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Winnie Spoon, two-step sons, and five step-grandsons.
