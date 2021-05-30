Following a brief illness, Clayton Konzack of Roseburg, passed to his rest on May 22, 2021, seven weeks before his 101st birthday and sixteen weeks before his 79th wedding anniversary. He is peacefully at rest waiting for the return of his Lord.
Clayton was born in Alta Loma, Texas on July 11, 1920 to William and Marie Konzack. He married Ruth "Peggy" Fuehr in Butte, Montana on September 14, 1942 and they moved to Washington, where he completed his college degree at Walla Walla University in 1943.
They moved to Oregon in 1944, where he taught eighth grade for one year in Prineville. The following year he taught sixth through ninth grade and was the school principal while his wife taught first through third grade in a one-room schoolhouse heated with a wood stove for one year in Bend. They were called to Roseburg in 1945, where he taught ninth and tenth grade at Roseburg Junior Academy through 1947.
Clayton was also a math teacher and drove a school bus at Glide High School from 1948 to 1968. He retired from teaching in 1968 and became the bookkeeper and part-time truck driver for Paulson Heavy Hauling. He retired from that work in 1987.
The Konzacks attributed their longevity to their faith, their healthy vegetarian diet and regular exercise at the YMCA. They have been vegetarians since 1958. They have described themselves as almost vegans, but they do enjoy ice cream and cookies. Peggy makes the vegan ice cream herself.
They said their faith has been important in their commitment to each other. “The first morning after we were married, we had a morning worship together and an evening worship,” Peggy said. “We’ve maintained that. It keeps us on the right track. We try to be considerate of each other. We try not to say anything that we would not want said of us.” “That pretty well covers it,” Clayton added. “We’ve had very few arguments.” They lived their life together for Jesus for 78 years.
Five days a week, the Konzacks have been driving to the YMCA in Roseburg. Peggy gets in the pool and teaches swim classes to babies accompanied by their parents. Clayton didn’t have the same love for the water that Peggy has, so while she was in the pool, he climbed the stairs to a second-floor fitness center and worked out on cardio machines. “I tried to teach him to swim once, but it didn’t work out,” Peggy said of Clayton. “He didn’t want to put his face in the water.”
Through the years, the Konzack family and friends and young people from church were active with outdoor activities such as boating and water skiing, camping, fishing, snowmobiling and traveling. They shared many special memories, including two trips to Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, to see polar bears and several winter trips to Yellowstone National Park to snowmobile. They loved to travel and have visited all 50 states, all but one of the Canadian provinces, and England. “We have done so many things together, we both enjoy the same type of things,” Clayton would say. If he had made a mark on their boat for each young person he taught to waterski, they would number in the hundreds. “It’s been a wonderful life,” said Peggy, about life with her husband of 78 years.
Clayton is survived by his wife Ruth “Peggy” (Fuehr) Konzack; two daughters, Carol Diane Wayt, of Waitsburg, WA, and Sharon Marie Stidham, of Roseburg, OR; five grandchildren, Todd Allen Reiswig and his wife Mikelle, of College Place, WA, Michelle D’Ann Guthrie and her husband Steve, of Galt, CA, Justin Cornelius Reiswig, of Donnley, ID, Shane Glen Reiswig, of Walla Walla, WA, and Stephanie Marie Nixon and her husband Jay, of Vancouver, WA, and twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
In 1960, they also helped to build the Better Life- Roseburg Seventh-Day Adventist Church. During the church renovations in the 1990s, Peggy remembers Clayton installing the light fixtures in the highest points on the ceiling because he was the only one brave enough to do it. The Konzacks have been lifelong members of Seventh-Day Adventist Church, including 76 years in Roseburg, where together they served in nearly every church office.
Memorial services will be held at the church on July 11, Clayton’s birthday, when he would have been 101 years old.
