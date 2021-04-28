There will be a Celebration of Life for Clifford McCauley on May 1, 2021 at Westside Christian Church, 2712 W. Harvard, Roseburg, OR at 1 p.m. Instead of flowers, Cliff requested donation to the VFW National Home for Children or to the Military Order of the Cootie Hospital Fund.
