Clifford Neolin McCauley passed away November 23, 2020. He was born March 22, 1947 to in Bremerton, WA.
December 20, 1968, Cliff enlisted in the US Army. He went to Vietnam with the Big Red One, First Infantry as an Ammo Humper.
Cliff went to work at the Diamond Lake Resort in 1972, he also worked 30 yrs. for Roseburg Post Office. In July of 1974, he met Katherine Sylvester and they were married on May 17, 1975.
Cliff was a longtime member of Westside Church in Roseburg, a life member of VFW 3970 in Sutherlin and a life member of the MOC, 22 Winston, OR.
Cliff was preceded in death by both sets of parents; stepfather Jack Vellinga; granddaughter, McKayla Stuhr; brothers, Eugene Wise, James Wise, Louie Wise and Frank Wise; and sister, Ruby Brewer. He is survived by his wife Kathy; stepson, Frank (and Jessica) Stuhr; sisters, Marie Salzer, Betty Mock, and Betty Trujillo (Eloy); brothers, Peter and Scott Vellinga; grandsons, Cody, Kayden and Mykel Stuhr; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; his extended family at Westside Christian Church; the VFW; and MOC.
Military Service will be held March 3, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Roseburg VA. Masks are required.
Taylor’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
