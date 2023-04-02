Clint Sherwood Caviness, age 61, passed away on March 24, 2023. He was born on June 23, 1961, to Bob and Bobbie Caviness in Springfield, Missouri.
At the age of six, during a family devotion, he bowed his head and trusted Jesus Christ as his personal savior.
After studying law for one year at Baylor University, the Lord called Clint to preach. He transferred to Arlington Baptist College where he graduated valedictorian in 1983. A month later, he married his beloved, Karen Smith and the Lord blessed them with five children.
Clint served on staff at Trinity Baptist Church in Arlington, Texas, until 1994, when the Lord moved him and his family to Roseburg, Oregon, where he would faithfully pastor the Victory Baptist Church for the next 29 years.
Clint enjoyed fishing, hunting and motorcycle riding; however, his true passion was helping families. He spoke at numerous marriage conferences, youth camps and men’s meetings. Clint was an author and spent many hours a week personally counseling struggling families.
Clint was preceded in death by his father Bob Caviness. He is survived by his wife of 40 years; Karen, his children Kyle Caviness, Kristi Caviness, Katie McKelroy, Kelsie Cullers and Caleb Caviness; his mother, Bobbie Caviness and brother, Steve Caviness. He was a proud “Paw-Paw” to 12 grandchildren, two of whom were waiting for him in Heaven.
He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A funeral service will be held at the Winston Community Center on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 10 a.m.
