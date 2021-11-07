Cody Dale Michael Brown was born in Eugene on Sept. 19, 1972, and graduated from Glide High School in 1991.
Cody is preceded in death by his mother, Arlene D. Brown of Glide, and 'Pappy' Cliff Welter.
Cody is survived by his love, Katrina Smith, his cherished only son, Taylor Brown and his angel, Kada Brown. He is also survived by his sister Carrie Wood and husband Paul, nephew, Zane Wood and his wife Suzie, nephew Max Wood and niece Erica Wood, his brother Tony Brown and fiance Michelle, nephew Zach and niece Amanda Brown. Cody is also survived by the Gilbert family, Pease family and many more cherished friends and family and his best dog, Ruger.
Cody lived for his family and friends and enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors. He loved a good bonfire, drinking beer and listening to good music with his friends. If there's anything you need to know about Cody it’s that he always protected the ones he loved. Cody touched many lives through his many careers in contracting and his work family was very important to him and he loved them dearly.
Cody spent the last several years enjoying being a family man with Katrina and daughter Kada. Cody loved planning their next camping adventure, trip up river, or hunting trip with Taylor.
There is no doubt that we all have the strongest, most protective guardian angel looking out over us now and that brings us peace even though it has left a massive hole in our hearts. What we can do now is live each day as if it is a blessing and love your friends and family deeply. The next time you find yourself up on the mountain in a foggy stand of timber just know you are in God's country and exactly where Cody Brown was most at home. Please join us in celebrating the life of Cody Brown at the Glide Community Center at 20062 N. Umpqua Highway Glide, Oregon 97443. The celebration of life will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13. Please bring your heartfelt memories to share aloud or write down a memory and we will be sure it is shared. Cody will be laid to rest at Oak Creek Cemetery.
Cody has had a huge impact on so many of us and we want to make sure to send him off in love and laughter.
