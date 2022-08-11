Cole William Stuempges Aug 11, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cole William Stuempges passed away on July 31, 2022, at Salem Health Hospital in Salem, Oregon. He was born on June 19, 1983, to Debra Darling and Alan Stuempges.Cole is survived by his father Anthony R. Darling, his siblings Alana V. James, Trae A. Stuempge and Anthony T. Darling, and his two sons Aiden W. Stuempges and Titus G. Stuempges.Cole will be remembered as a free-spirit who brought so much fun and light to countless lives with his big personality and mischievous smile. He will be sorely missed by his friends and family. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular John Blodgett family buys Kruse Farms, hopes to continue agricultural legacy One man loses a finger, another a blow-up doll near duck pond Saturday Roseburg man dies in crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park Roseburg Blast forced city to rebuild New residents can move into Sunshine Park Apartments in September, waitlist filling up TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Special Sections DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News The Places in America Where Mental Health Rates Are Increasing the Fastest Convention connection: The makings of a melodrama Wildland firefighter dies on Big Swamp Fire What's Up Today is 811: National Safe Digging Day
