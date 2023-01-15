Coleeta Biles Jan 15, 2023 27 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Biles Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Coleeta Jeanne Biles (Burns), loving daughter of Clarence E. Burns and Carol Y. Burns (Kinsey), was born July 29, 1963, and passed away on Dec. 31, 2022.She enjoyed spending time with her family fishing at hemlock and walking the beaches of Bandon.Coleeta is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, David A. Biles, her two daughters April L. Biles, Shauna N. Biles and her older brother Robert Burns.She will be forever in our hearts! React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Burns Shauna N. Biles Coleeta Jeanne Biles Carol Y. Burns David A. Biles April L. Biles Daughter Clarence E. Burns Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Embattled dog trainer charged with misdemeanor animal abuse Myrtle Creek Police investigate former school employee Lifetime of curiosity leads to massive discovery by Roseburg High School graduate Douglas County man goes to federal prison on weapons, drug charges Two cars totaled, one catches fire in Wednesday crash TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Local church seeking a assistant pastor INSERTER Lotus Media Group is Hiring for a Multimedia Sales & Marketing Consultant Forest Engineer & Road Administrator Special Sections Holiday Guide Veterans Day Our Umpqua Football Preview DC Summer Visitor Guide 2022 Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News NCAA Men's Basketball Top 25 Schedule NCAA Women's Basketball Top 25 Schedule Bradley John Scott Marge Altman Lois Ann Deatherage
