Connie J. Pettengill, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on April 4, 2023 at Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg, Oregon, from cardiac arrest. She was born on September 12, 1958, in Canyonville Oregon, to Billy Ray McCurry and Shirley Arleen (Boyd) McCurry.
Connie is survived by her parents Bill and Shirley McCurry of Riddle. Her loving husband of 47 years, Bruce Pettengill of Sutherlin, her brother Larry McCurry and his wife Mary Jo (Callaway) McCurry of Riddle, their children Justin McCurry of Roseburg and great-nephew Marshal McCurry, Kayla McCurry and her husband Nick Burgan of Beaverton, her sister Sheri Esterbrook of Sutherlin, her niece Keri Esterbrook and great-nephew Kolt Fallin. Her pride and joy were her children, Bryce Pettengill and his Wife Melanie (Fleming) of Pueblo West, Colorado, as well as their children Caden and Hayley. Desiree (Pettengill) O’Neal and her husband Vince O’Neal of Colonial Heights. Virginia and their children Aiyanna, Christian, Micah, Shon, Vincent and Shaelee. Connie loved and adored her grandchildren and step-grandchildren all the same; so, the three children from Vince’s previous marriage were not just her daughter’s children but Connie’s grandchildren as well and she loved them all. She was so looking forward to meeting her 4 great-grandchildren Cora, Ari, Keion, and Mateo.
Connie graduated from Riddle High School in 1976. Shortly after graduating, she married her high school sweetheart Bruce D. Pettengill on June 4, 1976. They then moved to Seattle, Washington, where they began their career in the U.S. Navy. Connie was a strong supporter of Bruce’s career and through long hours, and several six to seven month deployments, Connie was the one constant in the family’s lives.
In Bruce’s absence, Connie managed the home, raised their two children, kept the cars maintained, mowed the lawn, and did everything else that came up while Bruce was away. She also helped out other Servicemen’s wives by assisting in the planning of events for the Commands’ dependent families. These events were usually recorded and sent to the ships, making sure that those deployed sailors could see their families during the many holidays or special events that were missed due to deployments. There wasn’t anything Connie couldn’t do and she proved it time and time again.
In March of 2001, Bruce and Connie retired from the Navy and returned to Oregon. Now with a less hectic schedule, Connie went to work for the Sutherlin School District working with special needs students, teaching life skills. She loved this work and loved teaching the students.
Connie’s hobbies were many but she loved genealogy; researching her own as well as Bruce’s family tree, and more recently Geology; affectionately referred to as rock hounding. Connie and Bruce hunted precious gems and stones and made beautiful gifts and jewelry for their families, which are prized possessions they will have forever, passing down to future generations. Connie loved to help her parents with their garden and canning food. She loved their travel trailer and cherished the camping trips they took with her sister Sheri, road trips to see their children, and of course rock hounding and camping.
Connie was selfless and never hesitated a second to come to anyone’s aid, no questions asked. She helped her son Bryce and daughter Desiree` both as adults in critical times of need. She did the same for other family members, often without being asked, she just knew when to be there. She gathered food for her community, helped with fundraising events and gave of herself, never asking for anything in return. When Puerto Rico was hit by Hurricane Maria, Connie went and bought school supplies and sent them to the devastated island. She was an extraordinary woman with remarkable skills that gave of herself to anyone who knew her in memorable ways. She lived her life with such morals and values it stood out and is why she will never be forgotten. She is so painfully missed by all who knew her. We love you, Connie!
