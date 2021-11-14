Conrad Dee Lakey, of Tenmile, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the age of 84. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Verna Joanne Lakey; children Dwain, Rebecca, Tom, Jeanne, Lisa, and Deanna; daughter and sons-in-law, Nova, Jon, Kathy, John, Jim and Chris; sister Kay Cooper; brother Doug Croy; 17 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by sister Phyllis Duke.
Conrad was born in Myrtle Point, Oregon, to Donald and Florence Eva Lakey. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy after graduating from Roseburg High School. He worked as a mechanic and a heavy equipment mechanic.
Services will be held at Camas Valley Christian Fellowship at 10 a.m., Nov. 17, 2021. Viewing is to precede service.
