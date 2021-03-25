Corinne Kay Hill, 65, died March 23, 2021 at her home in Myrtle Creek, OR. The daughter of Clara May (Young) and Larry Frederick Hill, she was born February 28, 1956, in Grants Pass.
She grew up in Glendale and Haines, Alaska, and graduated from Glendale High School in 1974.
Corinne attended Mt. Hood Community College and Umpqua Community College, graduating from UCC in 1976. She then moved to Haines and worked as a dental technician. She moved back to Oregon for good in 1987.
Corinne’s Cow Creek heritage was an important part of her life. She served on the tribe’s board of directors and was very active in tribal affairs, especially during recognition efforts in the 1980s. She was the organizer of the Cow Creek Intertribal Powwow for more than 10 years. She and her mom, Clara, spent a lot of time camping and picking berries on traditional tribal grounds near Tiller.
Corinne loved meeting people and hearing their stories, and was known as a kind, friendly and caring person. She always took in friends when they were in need, and made sure people were fed, happy and comfortable.
She is preceded in death by her father, Larry Hill, and her sister, Cindy Hill. She is survived by her children, Eric Albecker of Roseburg and Lyndsey Hill of Kent, Washington; her mother, Clara Keller of Myrtle Creek; and her sister, Joanne (Andy) Tait of Gig Harbor, Washington.
The service will be Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2 p.m. at the Rondeau Family Cemetery near Tiller.
