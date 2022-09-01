COY LEDBETTER

Dad went home to his Heavenly Father on Aug. 23, 2022. He was born in McCreary County, Kentucky, on Jan. 18, 1936, to Velva (Trammell) and Arnold Ledbetter. His family moved around the county to different coal camps until the mines shut down. Grandpa Arnold then moved to Oregon, along with his brothers and their families. When Grandpa Arnold passed away, Dad became a father figure and helped with the care of his younger siblings. He began working at Roseburg Lumber at the age of 17 and continued working there until his retirement in 1998, at the age of 62.
Dad married Doris Jean Morrow in Winston, Oregon, on Aug. 16, 1958, and settled there to start a family, before eventually moving to a new home with 10 acres on Rice Creek Road outside of Dillard, Oregon, in 1977. Several of dad’s siblings also purchased property and lived in the Rice Creek area. He enjoyed having a garden and cows, taking daily walks, spending time by the creek that ran through his property, visiting with neighbors and having gatherings with his family.
Dad is survived by Mom, his wife of 64 years; sons, Don (Terry) and Brent (Maria); daughters, Della (Greg) and Lisa (Gary); eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bill, and sisters Joyce and Betty. Dad was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Velva, and siblings Roy, Doris and Charlie.
To honor dad’s request, no services will be held. In memory of him, if you wish, please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. Our family would like to thank Michael Graham, PA-C, Dr. Mark Ramirez, Rose Haven Nursing Center, Mercy Medical Center and Amedisys Hospice for the excellent care given to dad during his illness and in the weeks before his passing.
Dad was a very kind and compassionate man of faith who always offered a helping hand to others. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend whom will be greatly missed.
