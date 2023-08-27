Craig Alan Brummett

Craig Brummett passed peacefully on June 17, 2023, while on hospice care at Umpqua Valley Nursing & Rehab Center in Roseburg, Oregon, with friends and family by his side. He was born to Cliff and Lillie (Bunnie) Brummett on Jan. 8, 1951.
Craig is survived by his daughters, Kara Wenrich of Washington, and Trista Wenrich of New Mexico, along with his grandchildren; his brothers Terry (Stacy) Brummett of Creswell, Oregon, and Rick (Paula) Brummett of Eugene, Oregon; and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind many dear friends who blessed and enriched his life.
Craig was raised in Eugene, Oregon, the second of four boys. He graduated from Willamette High School in 1969. He worked hard to enter a profession in education with most of his teaching career in Waldport and Myrtle Creek, Oregon. He inherited a love for sports from his father and also coached football, wrestling and basketball. Craig was an avid duck fan and supporter! He also attended several NFL and MLB games throughout the United States.
Besides sports, Craig enjoyed photography, fishing, reading, hiking and due to his continuous desire to learn, he had an intense thirst to travel. He loved the outdoors and was a member of the Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Group. He backpacked on the Pacific Crest Trail, Rogue River Trail and the Chilkoot Trail on the Alaska-Canadian border, along with numerous other hikes, too many to name.
Besides his travels throughout the United States and Canada, including several national parks; he travelled Mexico, the Galapagos Islands and Otavalo Highlands, New Zealand, Australia, Italy and Egypt.
A Celebration of Life and potluck will be held at the large Stewart Park Pavilion on Stewart Parkway in Roseburg, Oregon, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10. Meat and beverages will be provided, please bring your favorite side dish or dessert and come with your favorite stories and memories to share.
