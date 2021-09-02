Craig Ray Wilson was born on November 15, 1955 to Eileen and Chester Wilson in Canyonville, Oregon. Craig was preceded in death by his daughter, Christy Leigh Wilson; sister, Melody Evans; and father, Chester Wilson. Craig is survived by his mother, Eileen Wilson; son, Craig Aaron Wilson; his wife, Erika Wilson; grandchildren, Ravynn, Ozzleigh and Berlin Wilson; brother, Stephen Wilson; nieces, Carin Littlesinger, Stacy Whittington, and Rayelle Evans; and nephew, Steve Wilson.
If you knew Craig, you had a friend. He loved animals (including his numerous cats), the Raiders, and the Oregon Ducks (but would root for Beavers as they were an Oregon team). He loved taking trips, especially to the coast. Craig loved his family and friends, and was loyal to fault.
The Memorial for Craig will take place at the Riddle Cemetery on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. You must wear a mask!
