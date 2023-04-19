Crystal Amber McCormick, age 36, of Wilsonville, formerly of Sutherlin, Oregon, passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2023. She is survived by her parents, Daniel and Christine McCormick, two sisters, Tiffany and Alyssa, and her brother Curtis.
Crystal was born on Jan. 3, 1987, in Roseburg. She graduated from Sutherlin High School with high honors, attended Southern Oregon University, and then continued at Portland State University, earning her bachelor of science in microbiology. Crystal worked in a Medical Research Laboratory as well as numerous other places. She had a huge heart and was very involved in her community rendering service everywhere she went, even sponsoring a child in Africa.
Crystal was an avid book reader and belonged to a classic book club. She loved airplanes and was fascinated with the many cultures of the world. In her life, Crystal traveled to four continents and numerous countries and even jumped out of a plane. She loved being outside, feeling the sunshine on her face, listening to the rushing ocean waves and hiking in wonderous places.
Besides being adventurous and spontaneous, Crystal lived in the moment and looked for ways to brighten someone’s day. Her smile warmed your soul, and her infectious laugh had everyone in stitches.
A viewing and funeral service will be held April 21, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 351 St. John Street, Sutherlin. Viewing is from 2 to 2:45 p.m., and the service will start at 3 p.m. with a reception honoring her life afterward for everyone. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at Cascade Community Credit Union for Crystal, make checks payable to Christine McCormick or give through Venmo.
Arrangements in the care of Umpqua Valley Funeral Directors, 541-537-9300.
