Cynthia Ann VanBurger, 67, of Roseburg, OR, passed away the morning of Tuesday, May 18th, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center after fighting with everything she had to get through COVID-19.
Cynthia, or simply Cyndy, as she was known by family and friends, was born in Coos Bay, OR on April 23rd, 1954 to father Larry Slagle and mother Mary.
The oldest of three children she was followed by two brothers, Rick and Mark. Cyndy lead an honest and genuine life, knowing that it is never too late to make the right choices. After the end of her first marriage, which brought her three wonderful children, Jimmy, Mike, and Misty, Cyndy met and fell in love with her soulmate, Farrell VanBurger, who brought with him two more children to share her light and love with, Robert and Kathryn. Cyndy and Farrell didn’t waste any time, getting married after just over a year of dating, and within five years, expecting a new child of their own together, Brandon.
Their family now complete, Cindy turnedb focus to her career working her way up from cashier at a department store to a Pit Boss at a local casino. When circumstances changed, she became the better looking half of a truck driving team with her husband Farrell. After retirement, Cyndy focused on getting closer her children, daughter-in-law Jana Garcia, and many grandchildren, Angie Erickson, Whitley Garcia, Cody VanBurger, Tyler Mayberry, Sophia Garcia, Cheyenne VanBurger, Savannah Cummings, Marilyn VanBurger, Damien VanBurger, and Jace VanBurger.
In her free time Cyndy could be found watching one of her favorite crime shows, cooking a delicious meal for her family, or sharing the gift of her voice with anyone who would listen through Karaoke.
Cynthia was a bright light that lit up the world of anyone and anything she came into contact with. She will not be forgotten, and she is never truly gone as she is carried in the hearts of the many people whose lives she touched.
Services for her Celebration of Life are scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Rod and Gun Club, 875 Old Del Rio Road in Roseburg at 2:00 p.m.
